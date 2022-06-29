‘En Uru’ tribal heritage village in Wayanad draws tourists in hordes

29,900 tourists, including 2,900 children, have visited the site

The picturesque ‘En Uru’, the first tribal heritage village in the State and a new addition to the tourism map of Wayanad, has become a preferred destination for tourists.

The new destination has been set up jointly by the Tourism and Scheduled Tribe Development departments on 25 acres on the slope of a hillock at Pookode.

The comprehensive tribal development project was aimed at setting up a permanent platform to showcase the diverse tribal traditional knowledge and heritage as well as to enhance the livelihood options of tribal communities.

The site has been set up at a cost of ₹10 crore. It was opened to visitors on June 4 this year, and around 29,900 tourists, including 2,900 children, had visited the site till June 28, P.S. Shyamprasad, chief executive officer in charge, En Uru project, told The Hindu.

A cluster of traditional tribal huts covered with hay, facing the faraway camel hump mountain complex, set up on around two acres is a major attraction of the site.

As many as 16 stalls selling souvenirs, spices, and handicrafts of tribal artisans, a felicitation centre, warehouse for collecting handicrafts, and an open-air theatre with seating capacity for 300 people have also been set up atop a hill.

Two cafeterias, run by tribal cooks and Gothrasree, a Kudumbashree unit of tribal people selling ethnic cuisines, are the other attractions.

Private vehicles are allowed up to a parking ground near the gate of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University headquarters at Pookode.

Shuttle jeep services are available to reach the spot at a cost of ₹20 per head. The entry fee for tourists is ₹50 for one adult and ₹20 for a child.

“We are planning to stage tribal art forms in the open-air theatre after monsoon,” Mr. Shyamprasad said. A tribal food fest and art fest are also on the anvil, he added.