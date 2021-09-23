Elephant tusks seized from rock cavity in Parunthumpara

Seizure made following tip-off, search on for carcass

Two elephant tusks were found hidden in a rock cavity near Parunthumpara in the district on Thursday.

A search was conducted in the area near Grampykokka under the Murinjapuzha forest station limit in the Erumeli range following a tip-off received by the forest intelligence wing.

The tusks, weighing around five kg, were found hidden in the rock cavity by afternoon. Grampykokka is the downhill area of the tourist destination of Parunthumpara.

It is suspected that someone living nearby could have hidden the tusks for sale. A case has been registered, a forest official said. A search will be conducted in the forests for the carcass of the elephant suspected to have been killed by poachers.

Fourth case

This is the fourth case registered in connection with the seizure of elephant tusks in the district this year. Earlier, two cases were registered at Thodupuzha and one at the Neriamangalam forest division.

Two months back, elephant tusks were seized at Ettumanur and an inquiry found that they were bought from Kumily in the district.