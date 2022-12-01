  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs. Belgium LIVE: Line-ups released

Elephant runs amok during Ayyappan Vilakku in Palakkad

December 01, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
The video-grab of an elephant overturning a car during Ayyappan Vilakku celebrations at Pulinkavil, near Sreekrishnapuram, Palakkad, on Thursday.

The video-grab of an elephant overturning a car during Ayyappan Vilakku celebrations at Pulinkavil, near Sreekrishnapuram, Palakkad, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An elephant ran amok during Ayyappan Vilakku celebrations at Pulinkavil, near Sreekrishnapuram, in Palakkad district on Thursday. The elephant, named Kulakkadan Mahadevan, overturned a car and triggered tension for about two hours.

People ran for cover when the pachyderm turned hostile and started charging at the crowd. However, none was injured. The elephant was brought under control after two hours.

A wild elephant had attacked a crowd at Kottopadam, near Mannarkkad, a few days ago, injuring two persons. Pulikkal Hamza, 40, and Vattathodi Afsal, 30, were injured when the elephant charged at a crowd that was watching a bullock race.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.