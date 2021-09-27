Kerala

Elephant attack: rights panel seeks report from DFO

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has registered a case in connection with the death of a young man in wild elephant attack at Vallithodu Peringari in Kannur district.

SHRC judicial member K. Baiju Nath asked the Kannur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) to submit a detailed report on the incident within 15 days. The commission also sought a report on steps being taken by the Forest Department to prevent wild animal attacks in the area.

The elephant had attacked the couple who were riding a bike. While Justin Thomas died, his wife is under treatment.

SHRC took suo motu case based on media reports.


