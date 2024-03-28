GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Electricity consumption in Kerala touches 104.63 mu on March 27

On March 26, maximum demand during the peak consumption hours between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. had touched 5,301 megawatts, an all-time high for the State

March 28, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Electricity consumption in Kerala stood at 104.63 million units (mu) on Wednesday, March 27, an all-time high for the State which is battling sweltering heat this summer season.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had logged 103.86 mu on Tuesday, which was a record at the time, but a short-lived one.

Heavy dependence on air conditioners to ward off the summer heat, and the festival and election seasons have driven up consumption beyond projections, much to the dismay of the KSEB.

In 2023

To put things in context, in 2023, electricity consumption levels had crossed the 100 mu-mark only in April, peaking at 102.99 mu on April 19.

The Power department and the KSEB have urged consumers to reduce electricity use in the evening hours so as to bring down the peak demand. On Tuesday, March 26, the maximum demand during the peak consumption hours between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. had touched 5,301 megawatts (MW). This too is an all-time high for Kerala.

Anticipating peak-hour shortages in April and May, the KSEB has already floated tenders for an additional 500 MW for both months as part of the efforts to avoid power restrictions.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.