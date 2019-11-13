Elderly couple found murdered at Venmony

An elderly couple was found murdered at their home at Venmony, near Chengannur, on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as A.P. Cherian, 75, and his wife Lillykutty Cherian, 68, of Anjilimoottil Vadakkethil, Puliyanthara, Venmony. The police said they had issued a lookout notice for two Bangladesh nationals, Labilu, and Juval, who had worked at the couple's home last week, in connection with the murder. The police registered a case under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

The deceased were living alone at the house as their two children, one son and a daughter, are working abroad. “The crime was committed on Monday. However, the bodies were found on Tuesday morning. We suspect the two migrant labourers are behind the murder,” said a police official.

According to sources, two migrant workers had carried out cleaning and other works at the couple's home on Friday and Saturday. “Nobody saw the couple since Monday noon. On Tuesday morning, two friends of Cherian reached his home and found the door of the kitchen opened. With no response from inside, they entered the house and found the woman lying on the floor with her face smashed with a hoe. They soon informed the police. The police later found the body of Cherian in a nearby building used to keep some household items,” said a source.

The police said the lock of an almirah was found broken. However, the police have not yet ascertained the items stolen from the home. “We are awaiting the arrival of the children to confirm what all items were stolen from the house,” the official said. The family had lived in Abu Dhabi and Bhopal, before returning to Venmony around 15 years ago. The couple's other daughter, who was staying with them, died a couple of years ago.