Eight more candidates file nomination papers in Palakkad district

April 03, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Eight more candidates filed their nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections in the Palakkad and Alathur constituencies on Wednesday.

In the Alathur constituency, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] candidate and Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan and his dummy candidate V. Ponnukuttan; Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate T.N. Sarasu; and Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Hari Arumbil; submitted their nominations to Additional District Magistrate (ADM) C. Biju.

In the Palakkad constituency, Congress candidate and sitting MP V.K. Sreekandan, Independent candidate N.S.K. Puram Sasikumar, All India MGR Jananayaka Kakshi candidate C. Rajamanikyam, and Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha candidate K. Rajesh submitted their nominations to District Collector S. Chithra.

While Mr. Sreekandan filed four sets of nominations, Mr. Radhakrishnan and Ms. Sarasu filed three sets each, Mr. Ponnukuttan two sets, and the others one set each.

CPI(M) candidate in Palakkad A. Vijayaraghavan filed his papers on Tuesday.

11 in all

So far, 11 candidates submitted nominations in the district. With one more day to go for filing nominations, BJP candidate in Palakkad C. Krishnakumar and Congress candidate in Alathur Ramya Haridas are yet to file their nominations.

The details of the assets belonging to the candidates will be available at the Collectorate notice board and on the Election Commission website. Candidates can file nominations until 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Candidates have the choice to file their nomination online through the Election Commission’s Suvidha portal. However, they will have to submit the hard copy of their nominations to the election officers.

Scrutiny on Friday

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on Friday. Candidates can withdraw nominations until April 8.

The elections in Kerala will be held on April 26, and counting will take place on June 4.