Eight buildings in city lit up under heritage project

Phase one of Travancore Heritage Project envisages illuminating 30 heritage structures and preserving their old-world looks

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas in front of the TRIDA complex after inaugurating the illumination of eight heritage structures as part of the first phase of the Travancore Heritage Project in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Phase one of Travancore Heritage Project envisages illuminating 30 heritage structures and preserving their old-world looks

Heritage structures in the city will now get a more attractive look thanks to illumination as part of the first phase of the Travancore Heritage Project (THP), carried out by the Department of Tourism. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Thursday switched on the illumination of eight heritage buildings —Sundara Vilasam Palace; Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (TRIDA) complex, Vazhuthacaud; Sakthi Vinayaka Temple, Palayam; Kerala Museum; Police Headquarters; Bank House; LMS Wills Hostel; and Juma Masjid, Palayam.

Speaking at the function held at TRIDA Complex, the Minister said the THP was being implemented by recognising the historical significance of erstwhile Travancore State.

“The first phase involves illumination of 30 heritage structures of the city to give them a greater visual appeal in the evenings. The second phase of the project will be completed in a time-bound manner,” he said. The Minister added that the government gave great importance to the scientific conservation and renovation of heritage structures. In the next stage, 20 structures will be illuminated, and each heritage building will be maintained like a museum.

Areas to be covered

THP is aimed at conserving and showcasing the cultural richness and tangible legacy of the erstwhile Travancore kingdom and make the visit to the State capital and its surroundings a more rewarding experience. It seeks to preserve old-world looks of the vintage structures. The project covers heritage structures from Padmanabhapuram Palace, now in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, to the Parthasarathy temple on the banks of the Pampa in Aranmula of Pathanamthitta district.

Tourism Director P.B. Nooh, in his welcome address, said the illumination of another 12 heritage structures would be completed over the next one month. Works on remaining heritage buildings will be completed by the end of this year, he said.

Corporation Councillor Rakhi Ravikumar presided over the function. Joint Director, Tourism, Shahul Hamid and Kerala Travel Mart Society (KTM) President Baby Mathew, were present.