Efforts to revive kaipad paddy fields begin

Brackish water paddy fields in Ezhome panchahyat here that have been left fallow for years are now being restored for reviving what is locally known as ‘kaipad’ cultivation, a unique system of organic rice farming in saline wetlands.

A collective of kaipad paddy farmers of Akathekai in Ezhome panchayat has come forward to revive 68 acres of brackish-water paddy fields left fallow for several years.

The revival plan is supported by the district panchayat, local panchayat, Agricultural Department, and the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) of the Kerala Agricultural University at Pilikode in Kasaragod.

The work of clearing the fields of weeds are under way and transplantation of paddy seedlings began on Thursday to mark the inauguration of what the collective wants to hold as an annual event of seedling transplantation festival to promote kaipad farming.

“The toughest task for preparing the fields for restoration of kaipad cultivation in the area is clearing of weeds, especially tree weeds,” said agricultural scientist Vanaja T. of RARS.

Hybrid organic varieties of seedlings named after ‘Ezhome’ released by RARS under its hybridisation programme are being used for paddy cultivation in the fields being newly revived, informed Dr. Vanaja, who was also the principal breeder under the programme.

Annual event

The farmers’ collective has decided to hold seedling transplantation festival from July 11 to 21 every year to continue the revived naturally organic saline-prone paddy cultivation in the tracts of tidal wetlands of the area as also to revive the agricultural traditions and draw the new generation into cultivation for ensuring food and health security.

“The annual event will be known as ‘Ezhome-Kaipad Akathekai Ponkathir’ and it is planned as a festive occasion to woo more people to the kaipad farming tradition,” said P. Gopi, general convener of the collective. The decision to revive the kaipad fields in the area was taken at a meeting of farmers on May 1.

In the inaugural function on Thursday, former MP P.K. Sreemathy participated by joining the new-generation farmers and students who waded through the wetland to plant the seedlings.

The launch of the revival programme was marked by handing over of the seedlings by traditional farmers to the new-generation farmers.