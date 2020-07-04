Efforts on to secure GI tag for Thalanad clove

The Agriculture Department has launched efforts to help farmers secure a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the famed cloves of Thalanad in Kottayam district.

As a first step, the State government has given administrative sanction for ‘Characterisation and Registration of Thalanadu Clove (Thalanadan Grambu) as a Geographical Indication’, a proposal submitted by the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) under a scheme for the development of spices.

“Thalanad cloves hold a special place among our spices. According to the farmers, the clove has distinct characteristics such as high oil content and, when dried, a dark golden colour compared to cloves cultivated elsewhere. GI registration and branding will guarantee exclusivity and better value for this aromatic spice in the market,” Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar says.

“For securing the registration, we need to demonstrate why this product is unique and how it relates to its geographical location,” says C.R. Elsy, coordinator of the Intellectual Property Rights Cell at the KAU.

KAU Vice Chancellor R. Chandrababu says the university will undertake a biochemical analysis of the clove to determine its unique characteristics.

Aspects such as the history of clove farming in Thalanad panchayat and cultivation techniques, including the harvesting and drying techniques, also will be documented for filing an application under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, Ms. Elsy says.

Spice lore goes that cloves were introduced in hilly Thalanad by a prominent family many years ago. Today, clove trees are grown in approximately 130 hectares in the panchayat. For the purpose of obtaining GI, the panchayat is now taking steps to form a farmers’ society. As part of boosting cultivation, the local body is also encouraging every home to grow least one clove tree, panchayat president P.S. Babu says.

The IPR Cell of the KAU, which won the National Intellectual Property Award in 2019, facilitated GI registration for 10 agricultural products from Kerala including Pokkali rice, Nilambur teak, Marayur jaggery, Jeerakasala and Gandhakasala rice varieties from Wayanad, Kaipad rice, Vazhakulam pineapple, and Central Travancore jaggery.