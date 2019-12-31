Kerala

Effigies to flag rights violations

An effigy set up to draw attention to human right violations.

Pin notes on dummies anonymously

Are you disturbed by a human right violation being played out in front of your eyes but cannot muster the courage to call out on it?

Sradha, a novel project aimed at social intervention, rolled out by the Kudumbashree Mission across the district may just be the solution for people looking to bring injustice to public attention while remaining anonymous. The project was launched here recently.

“Under the project, Kudumbashree members are setting up effigies at an accessible public spot within the limits of every Area Development Society (ADS) in each ward. Members of the public can pin an alert on any human rights violation or related matters on these effigies. We have 1,830 ADSs, and already 1,000 such effigies of various hues and shapes have come up across the district,” said T.P. Geevarghese, district mission coordinator, Kudumbashree. Once the effigies are filled with alerts, they will be removed to make space for fresh alerts. This process will continue till the New Year when these effigies will be removed.

Thereafter, the alerts will be collated and meetings will be convened panchayat-wise to discuss and address the issues pinned to those effigies.

Name’s origin

“Sradha”, the name of the project, was also evolved from the notion of calling attention to issues raised under it.

The meetings will be convened during New Year by each panchayat and will be attended by local body authorities and people’s representatives. “The idea of the project is to embolden people to point out injustices and human rights violations in their respective areas as part of their larger social commitment,” said Mr. Geevarghese.

