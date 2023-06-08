Education Principal Secretary, DGE to examine issues related to differently abled quota in aided schools

June 08, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has entrusted General Education Principal Secretary Rani George and Director of General Education (DGE) Shanavas S. to examine various issues related to implementation of reservation for the differently abled in aided schools.

At a meeting of aided school managements convened by the Minister here on Tuesday to discuss various issues related to aided schools, he directed that petitions from the managements be submitted to Ms. George.

Complaints and demands of the managements would be examined by Ms. George and Mr. Shanavas, and they would submit a report on what steps could be taken to address them.

When documents are submitted in connection with approval of teacher appointment in aided schools, the officials would look into what could be done to give the nod without delay.

Steps would be taken to avoid delays in recommending a government nominee for teachers’ appointments in higher secondary divisions.

Steps would be taken to address any issues related to providing challenge fund for aided school renovation, the Minister told representatives of aided school managements.

Ms. George, Mr. Shanavas, and senior department officials were present at the meeting.