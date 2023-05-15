Education dept. to provide 3,000 robotic kits in the new academic year

May 15, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KOCHI

About 3,000 robotic kits will be provided to schools through the Little KITEs IT clubs set up by KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) in the new academic year, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

This is in addition to the project launched in December 2022 to provide around 9,000 robotic kits to about 2,000 schools. Around 4,000 teachers will train around 60,000 members in robotics. These trained students will then train about 12 lakh students in robotics, he said after inaugurating a camp for members of the Little KITEs held at Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in Kalamassery here on Monday.

Nearly 130 students selected from 1, 200 students, who attended the district-level camps, are attending the learning programme at the KSUM.