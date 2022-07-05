Education activists allege targeting by Minister’s staff

Activists of Malabar Education Movement, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), have accused the personal secretary of Ahammad Devarkovil, Minister for Ports and Museums, of targeting them for releasing data on the shortage of Plus One seats in north Kerala.

Akshay Kumar, functionary of the organisation, told the media on Monday that his statement was recorded at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Kozhikode city, under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The complaint was registered by T.P. Joy, private secretary to the Minister. The NGO had earlier released data showing that the Malabar districts had a shortage of 62,293 Plus One seats while the southern districts had an excess of 19,390 seats. They were calculated based on the data available on government websites. The Minister, however, seemed to have objected to it saying the information was not official, he added.