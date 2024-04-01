GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED summons to CPI(M) Thrissur district secretary

April 01, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has summoned M.M. Varghese, the Thrissur District Secretary of the CPI(M), to appear before its officials on April 3.

The summons was issued in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank fake loan case. The agency had summoned Mr. Varghese on a few occasions earlier.

Incidentally, the ED had earlier asked former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac to appear before it in connection with the investigations into the masala bonds on April 2. However, Dr. Isaac had moved the Kerala High Court challenging the notice issued to him on earlier occasions.

The ED decision to summon Mr. Varghese and Dr. Isaac comes at a time when the campaign for the general elections 2024 has picked up in the State. The CPI(M) had alleged that the Central government was misusing the investigation agencies to target its political opponents.

