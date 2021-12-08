ED raids PFI premises in State

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday raided at least four premises in Kerala linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) as part of a money laundering investigation against the outfit, officials said.

The searches were carried out in Ernakulam and a few other locations. Central paramilitary personnel escorted the ED teams during the raids.

Sources said “incriminating documents” were recovered by the agency as part of its probe that is related to various instances of funding of the Islamic organisation. Some people also gathered outside the premises that were being raided and raised slogans, they said.

The agency had on earlier occasions too carried out similar raids against the PFI, which was formed in 2006 in Kerala and is headquartered in Delhi.

The Central probe agency has been investigating the PFI’s alleged “financial links” on charges of fuelling the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the country, the Delhi riots that took place in February last year and a few other instances.