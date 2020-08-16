ED questions Sivasankar in gold smuggling case

Links with key accused being probed

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) started interrogating M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, here on Saturday in connection with its money laundering probe into the alleged large-scale smuggling of gold through air cargo shipments addressed to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate in Kerala.

Mr. Sivasankar arrived at the office of the ED here around 3.45 p.m. The ED is pursuing the financial trail in the case. It had informed the Principal Sessions Court, Ernakulam, on Friday that Swapna Suresh, one of the key accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case, held discussions with Mr. Sivasankar at UAE when the State machinery was there from October 17 to 21 in 2018 seeking assistance for the flood relief operations.

The ED had revealed these details while seeking the extension of the custody of the accused. It is revealed that Ms. Suresh had considerable influence in the office of the Chief Minister, it said.

The agency submitted that Mr. Sivasankar need to be interrogated further following her revelations of her close links with the official. The former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister was fully aware of the dubious integrity of the accused, it submitted.