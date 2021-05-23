Kerala

Ecstasy drugs worth over ₹1 crore seized

The police arrested five youngsters and seized ecstasy drugs valued at over ₹1 crore at Kalpakanchery in the district on Sunday.

The police said they recovered 100 gm MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) from the youngsters belonging to Kalpakanchery. The seizure was made at Vailathur.

One of the five arrested is a merchant navy officer. According to the police, the drug was brought from Delhi for use among elite persons in the district.

An Excise squad had seized 40 gm MDMA during a raid at Tirurangadi last week.

