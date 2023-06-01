HamberMenu
Economic security of dairy farmers will be ensured: Minister

State-level observance of World Milk Day at Vellar

June 01, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
M. Vincent, MLA, launching the brochure of the State Dairy Laboratory during the World Milk Day observance in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J. Chinchurani has reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure the economic and social security of dairy farmers in the State. Inaugurating the State-level observance of the World Milk Day organised at Vellar through videoconferencing on Thursday, Ms. Chinchurani stressed the need to propagate the importance of dairy products that are storehouses of nutrients. She also pointed out that dairy farmers are assured a decent income due to a sustainable market for milk in the State.

Awards presented

M. Vincent, MLA, presided. The award for the best procurement assistant in dairy societies was presented to K.K. Soudamini of the Karukappilly dairy society in Ernakulam. The award for the best lab assistant went to Balamani of Kalicharaman dairy society in Kasaragod. Milma chairman K.S. Mani, Director of Dairy Development A. Kowsigan, State Dairy Lab joint director Bindumon P.P. and State Dairy Farmers Welfare Fund Board chairman V.P. Unnikrishnan were present.

