Ecologically Sensitive Zone: Farmers take out march in Palakkad

BJP says LDF government is responsible for causing angst among farmers over ESZ

A farmers’ march to the Collectorate taken out under the banner of the Samyukta Karshaka Samrakshana Samiti in Palakkad on Tuesday demanding revision of the Ecologically Sensitive Zone rules. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

BJP says LDF government is responsible for causing angst among farmers over ESZ

Hundreds of farmers from across Palakkad district took out a march in the town on Tuesday demanding redrafting of the Ecologically Sensitive Zone (ESZ) law. The farmers demanded that the norms connected to the forests should not be allowed to be applied in farmlands.

The march was organised under the banner of the Samyuktha Karshaka Samrakshana Samiti. Fr. Joby Kachappilli, district convener of the samiti, inaugurated the march. Samiti district president Thomas Kizhakkekara flagged it off.

Bishop of Palakkad Mar Peter Kochupurakkal inaugurated a dharna in front of the District Collectorate here. He warned the State government that it should not turn a blind eye on the tears of the farmers. He also asked the government to make use of the concessions given by the Supreme Court in its judgement on ESZ.

Kerala Independent Farmers Association district president Sunny Joseph Kizhakkekara presided. Coordinator Fr. Saji Vattukalathil delivered the keynote address. Samiti leaders submitted a memorandum to District Collector Mrunmai Joshi.

BJP flays State

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State general secretary C. Krishnakumar blamed the State government for failing to apprise the high-level committee and the Supreme Court of the State’s peculiar conditions.

Mr. Krishnakumar said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government was solely responsible for causing angst among the farmers in the State over the ESZ. He said that neither the LDF nor the United Democratic Front (UDF) representatives had done anything to help the farmers at the higher level.