Early diagnosis key to cure Malaria

Early diagnosis and treatment of malaria is important to ensure the cure of the disease, as the symptoms of the disease overlap with the symptoms of other viral fevers, a statement issued by the Health department says.

The statement was issued on Sunday on the occasion of World Malaria Day observance on April 25.

Diagnosis and treatment of malaria is available for free in all Government hospitals. As mosquito control is an important part of malaria eradication activities, everyone should actively participate in the pre-monsoon cleaning activities that have already been launched in the State, the Health department has said.

The theme of this year’s World Malaria Day is “Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives”, which brings the focus on the need for innovating new tools to fight the disease.

As part of working towards UN Sustainable Development Goals, Kerala is aiming at the eradication of indigenous malaria and deaths due to malaria by the year 2025, for which an action plan has been formulated.