DYFI workers suspended

The CPI(M) suspended two DYFI workers from its Vattiyurkavu local committee for six months in connection with the alleged vandalism of a party office late Sunday.

Action was taken against DYFI Palayam block joint secretary Rajeev and vice president Niyas for the clash that resulted in two CPI(M) workers sustaining injuries. The incident had occurred in the Melathumele branch committee office. The party also instituted a commission to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident.