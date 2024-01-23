DYFI says it will screen ‘Ram Ke Naam’ documentary across Kerala

January 23, 2024 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The controversy over the screening of the documentary Ram Ke Naam by students of K.R. Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts in Kottayam, Kerala, appears to be snowballing into a major issue with the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) announcing its decision to screen the film across the State.

The students’ union at the institute in Kottayam had attempted to screen the 1992 documentary outside the campus on January 22 (Monday) evening. However, their efforts were met with staunch opposition from local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists and tensions escalated as they allegedly threatened the students with violence.

The stand-off, which had continued for hours, ended after the police forced the students to conduct the screening inside the campus. While the students have accused the police of acting in connivance with the protesters, the police have maintained that they were responding to a potential law and order situation

Condemning the incident, the DYFI has now decided to organise a screening of the documentary in front of the institute on January 23 (Tuesday) evening. “Ram Ke Naam will be screened everywhere.. It will also be screened in front of KR Narayanan Film Institute. Flags of DYFI will guard it. For the said place and notice, Sangh campaigners are welcome to prevent it’,” wrote Jaick C. Thomas, a member of the DYFI central committee, in a Facebook post.

Later, he also spoke of the plans to arrange screening of the documentary across Kerala. “It’s not like we will be screening it in all campuses but at select locations in all districts,” said Mr. Thomas said over phone.

Security intensified

Taking note of a possible escalation of violence at the screening venue, the police have intensified security.

The 1992 documentary, directed by award-winning filmmaker Anand Patwardhan, delves into the campaign allegedly orchestrated by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to construct a Ram temple at the then-disputed site in Ayodhya. The film also delves into the communal violence that ensued.