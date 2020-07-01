Duo arrested for killing fellow rag picker

The police arrested two persons at Mananthavady on Wednesday in connection with the unnatural death of a rag picker.
Those arrested were identified as Vasu, 50, of Ambukuthy near Mananthavady and Thankachan, 55, of Arampetta Kunnu near Padinharethara in the district.
The body of Unnikrishnan, 55, of Anchal in Kollam district was found inside a building under construction at Mananthavady on Sunday. The police said that the trio were rag pickers and friends.
They had consumed alcohol together inside the building on that day and Unnikrishnan was beaten to death by the duo in an inebriated mood after an altercation .
The post-mortem report proved that internal injuries were the cause of death, the police said.
The accused were arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and they would be produced in the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court at Mananthavady.
