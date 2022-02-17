DUK partners with British High Commission to aid tech start-ups

Commercialisation support, access to investment opportunities on offer

Commercialisation support, access to investment opportunities on offer

Digital University Kerala and electronic hardware incubator Maker Village that functions under the university have partnered with the British High Commission for a business acceleration programme for technology start-ups.

According to an official release, the programme, UK India Tech Startup, also involves collaboration with Cambridge Cleantech, a UK-based network of organisations that support the growth of sustainable and clean technology companies, and UK-based business consultant Triple Chasm.

The endeavour is intended to provide commercialisation support and access to international investment opportunities for Indian start-ups. It will enable leading start-ups to present their ideas to high profile investors in India and the U.K.

Training

All partners joining the programme will receive training from advisors with decades of international experience in scaling successful businesses, many of whom are aligned with top U.K. universities, including Cambridge and Oxford. The top 10 applicants will be invited to an intensive four-week accelerator programme in March to prepare them to pitch their projects before investors. The top 100 applicants will participate in online master classes.

The programme is scheduled from February 28 to March 31. The last date for submission of applications is February 21. Further details can be had from https://www.ukindiatechstartup.com.