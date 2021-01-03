Kerala

Dry run organised in Wayanad

Ahead of the rollout of the COVID vaccination programme in the country, the Health Department on Saturday organised a dry run at the primary health centre at Kurukkan Moola near Kattikulam in the district.

The drill was organised to evaluate operational feasibility, to test linkages between planning and implementation, and identify challenges prior to actual implementation, said Health Department sources. As many as 25 selected health workers took part in the programme.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla, District Medical Officer R. Renuka, Reproductive and Child Health Officer Shijin John, District Nodal Officer (Vaccination) T.P. Abhilash and police and Health Department officials attended the programme.

