Drugs for New Year blast seized, 2 held

In a coordinated operation based on critical intelligence gathered as part of the Drug-free Kochi initiative of the City Police Commissionerate, the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Maradu police arrested two youngsters allegedly with 38 ecstasy pills and 5 grams of MDMA.

Abhay Raj, 25, of Bengaluru, and Naufal, 22, of Thripunithura, were picked up from near Vyttila as part of the intensive drive being conducted by the city police ahead of the New Year celebrations.

According to the police, Raj, a member of a Malayali family settled in Bengaluru, and Naufal, who went by the nicknames Scarface and Alie Hook, were coordinators for DJ parties being held in connection with the New Year eve celebrations.

They allegedly sourced the drugs using their connections with the drug networks in Bengaluru with an eye on selling it for DJ parties in the city.

Coordinators

The police alleged that the accused were actively associated with DJ parties in some major hotels in the city with the aim of tracing potential clients for the drugs.

The city police commissionerate led by Vijay Sakhare, Inspector General of Police and District Police Chief (Kochi City), has intensified the crackdown on drug movements by improving manual and technology-driven intelligence to demolish the entire drug network rather than stopping with mere peddlers. The Maradu police have registered a case and the investigation is on to track down the source of the drug, said Mr. Sakhare.

The commissionerate has deployed 100 police personnel and a 15-member DANSAF team for preventing the flow of drugs to the city as part of New Year celebrations.

A team led by the Assistant Commissioner S.T. Suresh Kumar, DANSAF sub inspector Sajan Joseph, and Maradu sub inspector M. Rijin made the arrest. The operation was supervised by G. Poonguzhali, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).