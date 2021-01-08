Drones used to spray micronutrient on crops

A two-day demonstration and training programme on using drones to spray micronutrient mixture on crops began in Kizhuvilam on Thursday.
A small crowd gathered at the Valiyachira paddy fields in Kizhuvilam to watch a drone applying the foliar spray under the programme organised by the Agriculture Department’s Krishi Bhavan at Vellanad and the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Mitra Niketan. Deputy Speaker V. Sasi inaugurated the initiative.
Drone-based spraying of micronutrients directly on the crop helps to save time and labour costs for farmers in huge fields.
‘KAU Sampoorna,’ a micronutrient mixture prepared by the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) was sprayed using the specially-configured drone on Thursday, Agriculture Department officials said.
Applying the micronutrients directly on the leaves helps to increase the yield and strengthen the disease resistance of crops, according to the Department.
The KAU had designed the ‘Sampoorna’ mixture against the backdrop of the floods and soil erosion affecting the quality of soil in the State, sourc es aid.
