Driver fined for blocking way

The Motor Vehicles Department authorities have taken action against a private bus driver who jumped the lane and blocked the way of an ambulance at the Paliyekkara toll booth in the district on Wednesday.

Enforcement Regional Transport Officer, Thissur, Shaji Madhavan, who witnessed the incident, directed action against Jayadevan Krishnan, driver of the private bus Kuyilan that conduct service on the Thrissur-Varanthirappilly route.

The bus jumped the lane and used the emergency lane meant for ambulance and other emergency services.

A fine of ₹10,000 was slapped on him and he was sent for a traffic rule awareness class.

