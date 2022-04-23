Drive to rejuvenate Kabani river

Staff Reporter

KALPETTA

The Haritha Kerala Mission, in association with the local administrative bodies, is gearing up to adopt various steps to rejuvenate the Kabani river, a major tributary of the Cauvery river, in Wayanad.

A meeting chaired by T.N. Seema, State coordinator of Navakeralam Action Plan, decided to adopt steps to rejuvenate the river by mitigating the challenges posed by climate vagaries and ensuring the sustainable existence of the perennial river.

The meeting decided to conduct a survey to identify the current status of the tributaries of the river flowing through 15 grama panchayats in the district. The tributaries of the river, including those that dried out, would be rejuvenated after a mapping of the rivulets.

A general committee, committees at the ward, and panchayat levels, and a district level technical committee would be constituted for the execution of the comprehensive project.

The meeting selected Rahul Gandhi, MP; T. Siddique, O.R. Kelu and I.C.Balakrishnan; MLAs; as the patrons of the general committee.

Presidents of the 14 grama panchayats in the district, Hartita Keralam resources persons, elected members of municipalities and senior officials of various departments attended the programme.