Dog from Ukraine finds a cosy home in Munnar

Medical student, who brought the Siberian Husky along, has no plans to take her back

Medical student, who brought the Siberian Husky along, has no plans to take her back

A Siberian Husky that recently grabbed headlines for escaping the violence of Ukraine war will find a permanent abode in the misty high ranges of Munnar, where its owner stays. Arya Aldrin, 20, a stranded Malayali medical student in Ukraine, had brought along her pet dog Zaira from the war front when she crossed the border to Bucharest, Romania, and finally, when she was evacuated by the Indian authorities.

Ms. Aldrin told The Hindu, “I would like to return to Ukraine once the war is over, but I will not take Zaira along. Now the dog is quite comfortable with the serene atmosphere at home and has befriended my family members. Munnar will be her permanent home henceforth and she can acclimatise to the weather here easily,” she said.

She said she met another Keralite student in Delhi who had rescued a Siberian Husky from Ukraine. “The student from Aluva had rescued a seven-month-old dog,” she said. Dog breeders in Kerala rear the Siberian Husky breed. “So, solutions to health issues should not be a major hassle,” she hoped.

Doctor’s advice

M.K. Narayanan, Director of Entrepreneurship, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), said the dog required rest now as transportation and heat would have put it under a lot of stress. “Dogs can get adjusted to new surroundings quickly. Breeds such as St. Bernards, found in extremely cold weather, are being bred in the harsh hot climate of India. But these breeds require utmost care to survive in our conditions,” said Mr. Narayanan, lauding Arya’s efforts at saving the dog from the war zone.

Since the puppies can easily fall victims to parvovirus enteritis, a highly contagious disease, Zaira was vaccinated for parvo on Saturday. Her senior student in the university had presented her with the dog when it was two months old. She had to walk over 20 kilometres holding the puppy while she fled the war zone with other students.