Doctor online facility launched in Alappuzha

The Alappuzha district administration, district medical office and Government Medical College, Alappuzha has joined hands to launch ‘doctor online’ facility in the district. The facility will help people under lockdown to consult doctors without going to the hospital.

The patients should contact 0477 2961576 and give a brief description of the ailment.

The house surgeons will prescribe the necessary medicines and treatment. In case a consultation with a doctor is needed, the contact and other details of the caller will be passed on to the specialist doctor at the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha. The doctor will then contact the patient from a dedicated number.

Officials said that more than 100 calls had been received since its launch on Saturday.

So far 50 specialist doctors of 18 departments at the medical college hospital have come forward to become part of it, said an official. Those serving a quarantine period in view of COVID-19 should not call the ‘doctor online’ facility.

Condition stable

Meanwhile, the condition of the person, who tested positive for COVID-19 in the district last week, remains stable. No fresh cases of the disease have been reported in the district in the last five days. As of Sunday evening, the number of people under home quarantine stood at 6,246. Besides, 21 people including seven fresh cases were admitted to isolation wards of Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha and Taluk Hospital, Haripad with symptoms of the disease.

Meanwhile, the police have registered 57 cases and arrested 70 people for violating restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

Law enforcement authorities have also seized 19 vehicles.