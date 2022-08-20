Do not abet criminal acts to boost ratings, CM tells media

He says personal bias clouding journalists’ judgements

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has objected to detrimental tendencies adopted by the media to boost ‘ratings’ even at the cost of abetting criminal activities.

Inaugurating a public meeting organised in connection with the 58th State conference of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) here on Saturday, Mr. Vijayan invoked the ethos of neutral journalism and urged the media fraternity to introspect to what extend they could afford to remain neutral in sensitive issues such as choosing between secularism and communalism.

He raised concerns over worrying practices that have led to mediapersons entering into “arrangements” with perpetrators in a quest for exclusive reports. “The media has been known to build public consciousness against anti-social activities. However, of late, there have been efforts by media outlets to liaison with criminal elements to egg them on illegal activities for the sake of earning the credit of having the incidents before their competitors,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Citing instances of personal bias clouding journalists’ judgements, the Chief Minister faulted a section of the media for engaging in conspiracy with political parties for their vested interests. The increasing prevalence of media bias has prompted the public to remain vigilant against disinformation.

“While the media used to enjoy wide acceptance earlier, that is not the case any longer. The public has learnt to differentiate falsehoods from facts. There has been increasing realisation on how business and political interests have shaped modern journalism,” he said.

General Education and Labour Minister V. Sivankutty, Transport Minister Antony Raju, V.K. Prasanth, MLA, participated.

Earlier, Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, who inaugurated the delegates meet, blamed the media for setting a wrong example by amplifying the views of those accused of crimes. He raised concern that such tendencies would affect the “pendulum of justice”.

Mr. Pillai also exhorted the media to regulate themselves in accordance with national and public interests.

KUWJ State president K.P. Reji presided over the session. KUWJ general secretary E.S. Subash and Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anupama G. Nair spoke.