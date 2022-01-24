Districts to be categorised as hospitalisations rise

Capital first in Category C where more curbs will be in place

As COVID-19 transmission becomes intense in the State, with hospitalisations rising proportionately, the government has decided to kick in the categorisation of districts as ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ on the basis of hospitalisation statistics from Tuesday.

Thiruvananthapuram, which reported over 10,000 cases the other day and where COVID hospital admissions have reached 25% of the total hospital admission of the district (threshold 3), has become the first district to be put in Category C, where more restrictions in civil life will be introduced to reduce disease transmission.

At a COVID review meeting here on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who chaired the meeting, directed that more attention be given to control measures in the capital district and to strengthen all COVID-related activities by coordinating all local self-government bodies.

The meeting also decided to close down schools and colleges for two weeks, if the attendance of students in a particular institution remained less than 40% for three consecutive days.

Mr. Vijayan directed that all hospitals in the private sector be asked to provide data updation on hospital bed occupancy and oxygen utilisation in the e-jagratha portal on a regular basis. He asked the district administrations to talk to those private hospitals which were not admitting COVID patients.

Regarding COVID testing, the meeting suggested that it might be better to depend on labs for testing services and home tests were found to be giving erroneous results.

The Health department would conduct a special campaign to generate public awareness on the intense phase of disease transmission that the State was going through now. An online training programme would be held on January 26, in which the department would provide all directives on how home care of COVID patients could be managed effectively. All local bodies and residents’ associations should take part in this programme.

Mr. Vijayan also directed the department to arrange special dialysis facilities for COVID patients in all districts and increase the existing dialysis facilities wherever necessary. Though the State had fully vaccinated 83% of the eligible population, in Kasaragod, Malappuram, Palakkad, and Idukki, the second dose coverage was lower than the State average, it was pointed out.

In children’s vaccination also, coverage in Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, and Thiruvananthapuram districts was lower than the State average. The meeting decided that special vaccination drives be conducted in those districts where children’s vaccination and second dose vaccination were lower than the State average.

Among other decisions, one parent of children with cerebral palsy or autism, would be allowed to opt for work from home. Mr. Vijayan also directed the Chief Secretary to make parallel arrangements as the e-office facility in the Secretariat would be under maintenance from January 25 to 30.