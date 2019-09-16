District panchayat celebrates Onam with tribespeople

The district panchayat celebrated Onam with tribespeople of the colonies of Iruttukuthi, Vaniyampuzha, Tharippapotti, and Kumbalappara, which were cut off from the mainland after floods washed away the two bridges across the Chaliyar.

Around 800 members of the tribal colonies gathered at Munderi on the banks of the Chaliyar, and sang and danced along with district panchayat members on Sunday. They lunched together on the sandy soil bleached by floodwaters.

“We are sure that the festive ambience will help the Adivasis tide over the traumatic experience they had during the floods,” said district panchayat president A.P. Unnikrishnan who led the programme.

Anganwadi workers, tribal promoters, and teachers at alternative schools attended the celebrations along with Adivasis. Mr. Unnikrishnan gave away the civic body’s relief to tribals on the occasion.

District panchayat vice president Sakeena Pulpadan presided over the function.

Standing committee chairpersons Umer Arakkal and K.P. Hajarumma, councillors Ismail Moothedam, Vettom Alikoya, Sareena Mohammedali, M.K. Rafeek, Sareena Haseeb, V.P. Sulaikha, block panchayat vice president Sajna Sakaria, Nilambur municipal councillor Mujeeb Devasseri, and several local civic body members attended the celebrations.

Clothes, books, stationery, chappals, and cooking utensils needed for the families of four colonies were distributed at the function.

A sewing machine to help the women of Vaniyampuzha colony was also handed over.

Mr. Unnikrishnan and his colleagues were the first civic body members from the mainland to reach the Vaniyampuzha tribal colony a few days ago.

Thirty-seven families of this colony have been living under tarpaulin sheds on a hillock in the forest after the floods devastated their colony.