The district-level drawing competition ahead of a national-level event organised by the Indian Child Welfare Council will be held at the Teachers’ Training Institute, Mananchira, from 10 a.m. on Saturday. Those in the 5-9 age group and 10-16 age group can participate, functionaries of the district child welfare committee told the media on Wednesday. For those in the differently abled category, students in 5-10 age group and 11-18 age group can participate. For details, contact 9388648621, 9446206527, and 9446449280.