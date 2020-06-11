Kerala

District Collector’s online adalats in Kottayam

Direct interaction with Collector through Akshaya centres

The online adalats by the Kottayam District Collector to address complaints by the public will begin at Kanirappally Taluk on June 19.

According to officials, the programme envisages the applicants to interact directly with the District Collector through various Akshaya centres.

The e-applications, to be submitted through the Akshaya centres, will be scrutinised for further action while the applicants selected for the online interaction will be informed of the time and venue of video conference over phone.

Officials join

During the adalats, the Collector will be also joined by the respective tehsildars and officials from various other departments.

The Akshaya centres, where the registration and video conferencing have been arranged, are required to follow the COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

Meanwhile, the window for submission of e-applications for the the first adalat will be closed at 4 p.m. on Friday.

