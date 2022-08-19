Discussion should be on gender justice: Basheer

He refuses to respond to Muneer’s statement on POCSO and gender neutrality

He refuses to respond to Muneer’s statement on POCSO and gender neutrality

Ongoing discussions on gender neutrality are deviating from genuine concerns, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) organising general secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer has said. “A change in dress code will not ensure gender equality. No one is against children wearing clothes of their choice,” he told reporters on Friday.

Mr. Basheer who alleged an ‘agenda’ to direct the discussions into a different channel, however refused to reply to questions about IUML State secretary M.K. Muneer’s statement that gender neutrality would render Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act redundant.

Maintaining that he was not bound to respond to the comments of other people, he said that Dr. Muneer and IUML State general secretary in charge P.M.A. Salam would clarify. The problem, Mr. Basheer said, arose when people were told what to wear. “Let children wear the clothes they like. The discussions should be rather on gender justice,” he added. Dr. Muneer’s comment in a seminar on Thursday that gender neutrality, if implemented, could lead to child abuse, had kicked up a controversy.

Mr. Salam on Friday alleged that the State government was trying to impose liberalism in schools in the name of gender neutrality. "This is a move to allow older children in schools to sit together. It cannot be permitted," Mr. Salam said, adding that parents are worried about this matter.

"Children will go astray if they are allowed to sit together in school. It is not a religious issue, but a moral one," he said, alleging that gender neutrality will lead to free sex and liberalism. It has led to a decline in population in Japan. Imposing the male dressing style on women was disrespectful to women, he said.

No dress code: Satheesan

Making his stance clear, Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly V.D. Satheesan said that no dress code should be imposed on anyone. " Why force girls to wear pants and shirts? How does it become gender equality? Uniform is a pattern. The right of girls to choose their dress is important while implementing gender justice," he said, adding that the idea should not be restricted to school uniforms.

However, replying to questions, Mr. Satheesan said that Dr. Muneer had clarified twice on the issue of gender neutrality.