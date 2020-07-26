Dilemma over home care for asymptomatics

When the burgeoning case burden of COVID-19 is threatening to bring the State’s robust health system to its knees, the decision whether the State should let the asymptomatic cases heal at home and not choke the health system, has become a dilemma of sorts.

Community transmission of COVID-19 in Thiruvananthapuram and the formation of large community clusters in other parts of the State have seen hospitals filling to capacity and the government struggling to set up more and more COVID-19 First-Line Treatment Centres (FLTC) to manage mild/asymptomatic COVID-19 patients.

The projections for the State predict a scenario wherein within a few weeks there could be at least 75,000 people at a time filling the State’s hospitals.

Around 85%

With 80-85% of COVID-19 patients in the FLTCs being asymptomatic, the State Medical Board and the experts’ committee headed by Dr. Ekbal had recommended that this category of patients may remain in home isolation, with regular monitoring by the field health staff.

With limited facilities and resources, the numbers are already becoming unmanageable.

For the government, which has already begun to feel the heat over its COVID-19 strategy coming undone, taking a decision to keep these patients in home isolation has now become a touchy affair.

Hypoxia threat

“So far it is our strategy of early hospital admission and treatment of all symptomatic cases and addressing any incremental issues early to prevent secondary organ damage, which has helped us keep the mortality down. Happy hypoxia, a rare state wherein the patients remain unaware of the drop in oxygen saturation in the body only to suddenly collapse and die, has been a characteristic feature of COVID-19 world over. As happy hypoxia can be totally unpredictable, sending the asymptomatic patients home could be a decision which invites political backlash, the government fears,” a senior Health official said.

Analysing the data of over 18,000 COVID-19 patients the State has already treated to find out the proportion of asymptomatics, what proportion of them develops symptoms later on and how many of them develop hypoxia and when would help the government take a rational decision on the care of asymptomatic patients.

“If we send all the asymptomatic cases home, with the instruction that they get in touch with the health system if they develop any symptoms, we are pinning the entire responsibility of that decision on them. This could be dangerous as people are likely to dismiss symptoms like fatigue or diarrhoea and find excuses not to go to a hospital,” a public health expert said.

The authorities will have to draw on the State’s social capital and enable systems in each locality such as ‘ayalkoottams’ to support over each other, and arrange for Pulse Oximeters/mobile apps to monitor oxygen levels and a vehicle with oxygen in each locality for accessing emergency care, if they decide to send asymptomatic cases home.