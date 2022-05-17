Dileep’s friend arrested in actor assault case
The Crime Branch probing the actor sexual assault case on Monday arrested actor Dileep’s close friend G. Sharath for allegedly destructing key evidence in the case.
Sharath, a businessman, had been summoned to the Aluva Police Club for interrogation. According to the police, Sharath had handed over a tablet containing visuals of the assault to Dileep in 2017. The tablet, a key evidence material in the case, was destroyed by Sharath.
