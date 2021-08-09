Digitisation of land records under way in Kerala: Minister

In order to enable online processing of ‘pokkuvaravu,’ land tax

The digitisation of land records, including basic tax registers and ‘thandapper’ registers, to enable online processing of ‘pokkuvaravu’ (mutation) and land tax is progressing, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

He told the Assembly on Monday that the tax and ‘thandapper’ registers were being scanned to be included in the Revenue Land Information System (ReLIS).

A document management system was being created to digitise all such registers and remove the unusable physical copies from the village offices. The Revenue Department was also going ahead with the Aadhaar linking of thandapper details of all land owners in the State so that the details of land owned by a particular person could be accessed using one digital thandapper number.

An application to recognise the Revenue Department as the sub-authenticating agency had been sent to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Once this was cleared, the State Informatics Officer would be asked to make the necessary updates to the ReLIS site to facilitate online land transaction processes.

Resurvey

Mr. Rajan said that resurvey had been completed in 909 of the 1,666 villages in the State. However, except in 87 of these villages, the resurvey was done using older survey instruments and hence the records were in paper format. Considering this, surveys would be carried out again in 1,579 villages to prepare digital maps, including those of land use.