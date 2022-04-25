Digital university organises workshop

Intervention of technology in healthcare sector has brought about many positive changes, former Kerala University Vice Chancellor and State Planning Board member B. Ekbal has said.

He was inaugurating an international workshop on Innovations and Trends in Brain Computing Techniques, organised by Centre for Excellence in Brain Computing (CEBC) of Digital University Kerala here on Monday.

The workshop aims to bring professionals, researchers, scientists, faculty members, students, and experts together on a single platform to discuss innovative ideas on brain computing in multiple disciplines.

Experts from American University of Sharjah, De Montfort University, UK, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Patna, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, NIMHANS Bangalore, Kerala University, University of Allahabad, and SP Fort Hospital, will handle various sessions at the workshop.