Digital seismographs to be set up in Idukki

Scientists from the National Seismology Centre (NSC), who are in the district to study the recurring tremors, will install three digital seismographs in the district.

In the first phase, the team will study the cause of the recurring tremors and whether they posed any threat to the people and infrastructure. The team is of the primary opinion that though the district is on the seismographic map, the tremors of low intensity do not cause concern. The district comes in Zone 3 of earthquake susceptibility.

The seismographs will be set up at the Idukki dam, Alady, and Chottupara and it will be monitored from New Delhi for three months.

The team comprised Kulvir Singh and M.L.George from the NCS and State Disaster Management Authority hazard and risk analyst G.S.Pradeep.

As per the district disaster management plan prepared in 2015, Muttom, Alakkode, Kottakambur, Vattavada, Bisonvalley, Chinnakanal, Upputhodu, Thankamani, Vathikudy, Elappara, and Mlappara were identified as earthquake vulnerable.

3 major quakes

The three major earthquakes reported in the district since 1900 were on June 7, 1988 - magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale with the location at Kallar; December 12, 2000 - magnitude of 5 with the location in the Idukki-Kottayam area (also felt strongly in Alappuzha and Ernakulam); and January 7, 2001- magnitude of 4.8 with the location of Idukki-Kottayam (also felt in south Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu).