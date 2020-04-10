Digital passes for entry post-lockdown

In view of an expected influx of expatriates into Kerala post the lockdown, the State government is mulling the introduction of digital passes consisting of a health declaration to regulate entry.

The Kerala State IT Mission is in the works to ready the software, which will be a customised version of the existing travel pass issued to the public here to travel in a limited area during lockdown.

According to S. Chithra, Director, Kerala State IT Mission, the system is aimed at restricting the entry of people to prevent spread of COVID-19.

“The system is still not finalised, as everything depends on the final decision taken by the government on the lockdown. In case the decision is for a phased lifting of lockdown or whenever the entry ban is lifted, we will need a pass system to regulate entry. There will be screening for those coming from countries classified as having COVID-19 risk. They will be required to apply for the pass and give a health declaration once they get their tickets. The digital pass with a QR code can be used for entering as well as to move to home isolation or a quarantine centre here, as per their health status,” she said.

A similar system was earlier introduced by Singapore following the COVID-19 outbreak, by which all travellers to the country are required to submit their health declaration before arrival. The system there also stipulates hefty fines for providing false information on the health status.

But, regulating entry from within the country, for those arriving by road or rail is going to be tough, due to the practical difficulties as large numbers are involved, and also because the digital pass requires the person entering to have a smart phone. Physical forms to be distributed at the help desks at the various entry points are also being considered.