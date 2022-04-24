Differently abled to be given UDID cards in 6 months: Bindu

Minister inaugurates new research centres at NIPMR

Minister inaugurates new research centres at NIPMR

The National Institute of Physical Medicine and Research (NIPMR), a centre of excellence in the field of rehabilitation, has opened new research centres.

Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu inaugurated the research centres—Child Development and Research Centre, Cerebral Palsy Research and Rehabilitation centre, and Dance and Music Theatre—at a function held on NIPMR campus on Saturday.

The centres were set up at a cost of ₹3.25 crore as part of the 100-days action plan of the State government.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, “The State is inching close to the goal of becoming Barrier Free Kerala by making public places and schools differently abled-friendly.”

She added that the government would complete the process of issuing UDID card to all the differently abled persons within one year.

District panchayat president P.K. Davies presided over the inaugural function. Dr. Chithra S., executive director, Kerala Socail Security Mission, Sandhya Naisan, president, Mala block panchayat; K.R. Jojo, president, Aloor grama panchayat; Asgar Shah, District Social Justice Officer; Mary Issac, panchayat member; and C. Chandra Babu, executive director, NIMPR, were present on the occasion.