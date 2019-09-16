Kerala

Differently abled find life partners at rare gathering

180 participants choose partners at two-day meet

The MES Central School ground at Tirur witnessed a rare gathering of people with special abilities on Saturday and Sunday.

The two-day gathering saw hundreds of them taking decisions on choosing partners for life.

Ability Foundation, Pulikkal, and keralamarriage.com won people’s praise for organising the unique event titled ‘Porutham’.

As many as 180 differently abled persons chose their life partners at the two-day meet. Many more have moved proposals and are awaiting clearance from families. “We hope to conduct more marriages soon,” said Ability Foundation chairman K. Ahamed Kutty.

As many as 1,100 people attended the gathering on Saturday, and 110 found partners for life. On Sunday, 70 of 900 participants found their partners.

