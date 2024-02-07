GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deworming tablets to be administered to children, youth today

February 07, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

All children and youngsters in the 1-19 age group in the State will be administered albendazole tablets on February 8 as part of National Deworming Day in order to eliminate parasitic worms or soil-transmitted helminths, which can interfere with nutrient uptake in children and can contribute to anaemia, malnourishment, and impaired mental and physical development.

Parasitic worms are considered to be an issue of public health concern in India. Deworming all children annually on a single day was taken as a policy decision in 2015 and all children are given the deworming tablet through anganwadis and schools

Children who do not reach schools on this day and others will be administered the tablets on February 15. It should be ensured that these tablets are consumed by children so that they are rid of any parasitic worms and to improve their overall health, nutritional status and quality of life, Health Minister Veena George said in a release here on Wednesday.

This year, the target group of 1-19 would come to 77,44,054 persons. Children aged 1-2 years will be given 200 mg or half a tablet of albendazole, while those in the 2-19 year group will be given a tablet of 400 mg.

The Health deppartment suggests that for small children, the tablet may be dissolved in water and given, while older children can chew the tablets after food/lunch. Albendazole is a commonly prescribed drug for deworming in children by all physicians and no side effects are expected.

The deworming tablet distribution is being organised by the Health department in coordination with the district administration, local self government, education, women and child development, SC/ST department

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.