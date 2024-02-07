Deworming tablets to be administered to children, youth today

February 07, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST

All children and youngsters in the 1-19 age group in the State will be administered albendazole tablets on February 8 as part of National Deworming Day in order to eliminate parasitic worms or soil-transmitted helminths, which can interfere with nutrient uptake in children and can contribute to anaemia, malnourishment, and impaired mental and physical development.

Parasitic worms are considered to be an issue of public health concern in India. Deworming all children annually on a single day was taken as a policy decision in 2015 and all children are given the deworming tablet through anganwadis and schools

Children who do not reach schools on this day and others will be administered the tablets on February 15. It should be ensured that these tablets are consumed by children so that they are rid of any parasitic worms and to improve their overall health, nutritional status and quality of life, Health Minister Veena George said in a release here on Wednesday.

This year, the target group of 1-19 would come to 77,44,054 persons. Children aged 1-2 years will be given 200 mg or half a tablet of albendazole, while those in the 2-19 year group will be given a tablet of 400 mg.

The Health deppartment suggests that for small children, the tablet may be dissolved in water and given, while older children can chew the tablets after food/lunch. Albendazole is a commonly prescribed drug for deworming in children by all physicians and no side effects are expected.

The deworming tablet distribution is being organised by the Health department in coordination with the district administration, local self government, education, women and child development, SC/ST department