Devikulam MLA A. Raja takes oath again

A word was missing in the oath he took on May 24

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] member representing the Devikulam Assembly constituency A. Raja had to take his oath again as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) on Wednesday.

The swearing-in was held before Speaker M.B. Rajesh following the finding by the Legislature Secretariat that the oath he took on May 24 before pro-tem Speaker P.T.A. Rahim was neither with solemn affirmation nor in the name of God.

The word indicating the solemn pledge had been missing from the note given to Mr. Raja during the swearing-in ceremony.

Inquiry by the Legislature Secretariat had found that the word was missed when the Law Department translated the oath. The 36-year-old legislator from Idukki district took the oath again in Tamil before the Speaker before the Assembly commenced session on Wednesday.