Kerala

Development projects at Brennen College

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that the government’s focus was to brighten the future of students through intervention in the higher education sector even in the time of COVID-19.

He was speaking after inaugurating various projects at Brennan College, Thalassery, through videoconferencing.

He said ₹21.5-crore academic block funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, a women’s hostel, a college road using the MLA’s local development fund, central library, chemistry lab, and acquisition of furniture were schemes that would help the college.

