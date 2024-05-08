Despite mild showers, day temperature goes up in many parts of State

Though the evening showers brought respite to some parts of the State, the maximum day temperature recorded in the State on Wednesday smashed all-time highest May temperatures at many places in Kerala. The highest temperature was recorded at Punalur at 40° C, which was around 5.7° C higher than the normal temperature. Vellanikkara in Thrissur recorded 39.5° C, around 5.8° higher than the normal.

Similarly, Thiruvananthapuram City, Airport, Alappuzha , Kottayam , and Kochi (CIAL) observatories recorded all-time highest May temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heat wave alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Kozhikode districts on Thursday. Warm night conditions are also likely to prevail in these districts due to rise in temperatures.

The IMD also issued a forecast warning of above normal temperatures for 12 districts, except Wayanad and Idukki, where temperatures would be around 3 to 5° C above normal on Thursday. Hot and humid weather is very likely over these districts except in hilly areas until May 10 due to the high temperature and humidity. Meanwhile, the IMD forecast heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta on Saturday.